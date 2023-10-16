Tell Me Something Good
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office: Search underway after inmate escapes work site
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to be aware of their surroundings due to a state inmate escaping his work crew site.

Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Rutherford has an extensive criminal history, the sheriff’s office says.

Individuals are being asked to lock their doors and vehicles.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or that may see him are advised to call 850-670-8500.

