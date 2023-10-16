Gov. DeSantis announces 300 Americans returned home following first Israel mission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday that nearly 300 Americans have returned home from Israel after being unable to do so due to commercial flight cancellations.

Florida partnered with Project Dynamo to bring nearly 300 evacuees home from Israel due to the recent events of conflict between Israel and Hamas, including more than 270 to Tampa and seven to Orlando Monday afternoon. That’s according to the governor’s Monday press release.

Evacuees were able to access resources from multiple state agencies once the plane landed in Tampa, according to the release.

The Florida governor initially signed an executive order last week, authorizing the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FLDEM) to bring Floridians out of Israel by transporting necessary items to Israel.

“Just a few days ago, I signed an Executive Order to allow Florida to carry out logistical, rescue and evacuation operations to bring Floridians back home and provide important supplies to our valued ally, Israel,” said Gov. DeSantis. “I am proud of how quickly we have been able to activate resources and do what the federal government could not – get Floridians and other Americans back home, reunited with their families, free of charge.”

DeSantis is reportedly sending medical supplies, hygiene products, clothing and children’s toys to Israel to help impacted Israelis, according to the release.

FLDEM is set to lead efforts for more flights which will transport more supplies to Israel and bring Floridians back home, per the release.

For Floridians who are unable to leave Israel due to the recent events, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Israel.

