Second suspect named in search for abducted Georgia girls

COLUMBUS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A second suspect has been named in the urgent search for two missing girls in Georgia.

Police say Kylie Horne and Kylann Harper were reportedly abducted from a Burger King in Columbus Sunday morning. According to an Amber Alert, this happened at 7301 Veterans Parkway.

The two girls, ages 11 and 4, “are believed to be in extreme danger,” the alert said.

The suspects have been identified as 49-year-old Mikaela Harrell and Kaila Spires. Police say Spires is the mother of the children and Harrell is a friend of Spires.

(Left) Mikaela Harrell, (Right) Kaila Spires (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Harrell is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds. She has brown eyes and straight brown hair. No detailed description has been provided for Spires at this time.

#AMBERAlert issued for Kylie Horne, age 11, & Kylann Harper, age 4.



They were originally in a 2011 Honda CRV, GA tag #TGS7835. They are now believed to be in a 2004 Gold Lexus (GA tag #SBZ8631).



Call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-987-0994. pic.twitter.com/YBtVEJGzJN — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 15, 2023

Initially, they were last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV with Georgia tag TGS7835, but they are now believed to be in a 2004 gold Lexus with Georgia tag SBZ8631. They may be heading to Ocilla, Georgia, the alert says. Police are looking for both vehicles.

Kylann Harper is described as 3 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants.

Kylie Horne is described as 4 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. She has straight shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white Croc shoes.

Anyone with information on Kylann and Kylie’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4366.

