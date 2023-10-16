Tallahassee PD: Sunday shooting leaves three injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three individuals were left with injuries early Sunday after a shooting took place.

It was indicated that an argument had taken place shortly before the shooting occurred, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Tallahassee Police Department says its officers responded to the ACASA Apartments, located at 1303 Ocala Road due to a shooting.

Once officers arrived on scene, a woman was located suffering from what TPD says were serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Moments later, a man and another woman arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to TPD.

TPD says all three individuals are known to each other, all parties have been identified, and that the situation does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is active and ongoing.

