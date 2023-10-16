Tallahassee Police Department provides update on officer shot in Sept.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday afternoon regarding a TPD officer who was shot last month during an overnight home burglary investigation and hospitalized.

In a Facebook post on Monday, TPD wrote “September 25 is a date that will stay engraved in many of our minds. It’s the day our officer was critically injured while responding to a home invasion robbery.”

Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday regarding an officer who was shot last month during an overnight burglary investigation. (Tallahassee Police Department)

On Sept. 25, dispatchers sent units to the 2300 block of Sandpiper Street around 2:30 a.m. due to a residential burglary involving multiple armed suspects. Officers spotted a suspect, who matched the description of the 911 call, fleeing the scene and began pursing him on foot, according to a TPD press release.

Another suspect then came out of the residence and began shooting, resulting in the TPD officer being struck. Three arrests were made in connection to the shooting.

As of Oct. 16, TPD says the officer is now in a rehabilitation center due to being shot in his femoral artery and suffering massive blood loss.

The police department says the road to recovery will be long and challenging as he faces extreme limitations in his mobility, but they have confidence in his strong will and the team of medical professionals surround him.

“Additionally, we’d be remiss if we didn’t say the officer’s progress today is a testament to the bravery and immediate life-saving aid provided by additional responding officers that night,” TPD wrote. “Their resilience, combined with the strength of our injured officer, is why he had a fighting chance. Not to mention, the incredible care provided by the staff of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to ensure our officer progressed to a rehabilitation center.”

“We stand together with our hero,” TPD wrote. “He is not alone on his road to recovery.”

