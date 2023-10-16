Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade will include Air Force flyover

Several Air Force Special Operations Command’s MC-130J Commando II aircraft will fly above the Monroe Street Parade Route.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Natalie Schmidt, 901st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance...
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Natalie Schmidt, 901st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Detachment 2 crew chief, marshals a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II June 30, 2022 at Hurlburt Field, Fla. The 901st SOAMXS’s mission is to organize, train, and equip Airmen to perform high-quality aircraft maintenance in order to provide safe and mission-effective aircraft supporting home-station and contingency taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)(Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes | 1st Special Operations Wing Publ)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time ever, the Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade will include a military flyover.

Several Air Force Special Operations Command’s MC-130J Commando II aircraft out of Hurlburt Field in Pensacola will travel roughly 600 feet above the route from North Monroe Street down toward the south. The five-member crew is from the 15th Special Operations Squadron and includes two pilots, a combat systems officer and two loadmasters.

The Commando II flies clandestine, or low visibility, single or multi-ship, low-level infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces, by airdrop or air land, and air refueling missions for special operations helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft. Specially modified to support unconventional warfare and special operations forces worldwide, the Commando II is capable of penetrating politically sensitive or hostile territories in a variety of scenarios.

The parade will begin with Rolling Thunder at 10:45 a.m. and parade participants moving at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov 10, 2023. The flyover will happen shortly afterward. It is recommended the public arrive prior to 10:45 a.m. Combat Veterans should be warned that the parade will include a rifle salute.

This year’s parade will take place the day before the actual Veterans Day holiday on Nov. 11, by request of the Tallahassee Police Department and the City of Tallahassee. Officials were concerned over logistical planning and strain on resources available on Veterans Day, which happens to be a Saturday this year in which Florida State Football will host Miami and neighboring Florida A&M University also has a home game.

If you or your organization are interested in participating in the parade, there is still time to register. You can do that here.

After the parade, the public is invited to stick around for VetFest held off Park Avenue. It will begin immediately after the parade subsides and will include food and craft vendors, the annual Altrua Home Town Hero Celebration, and a free concert by the Mike Miller Band. To register as a vendor, click here.

The Memorial-to-Memorial 5K will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, prior to the parade.

Last month, WCTV made the surprise announcement regarding the 2023 Grand Marshal on air with anchor, Katie Kaplan who earlier this year joined the nonprofit board that organizes the parade. Vietnam-era Marine Corps Veteran Michael Slagle will fill the honor. Slagle was chosen for his decades-long work supporting Veterans’ causes in Tallahassee and was a particularly great fit since the parade will be held on the Marine Corps birthday.

