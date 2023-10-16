Two abducted children in Columbus found safe in south Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Amber Alert that was issued for two children who were believed to be in extreme danger in Columbus have been located and are safe.

According to the alert, the children, 11-year-old Kylie Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper were abducted from the Burger King located at 7301 Veterans Parkway at approximately 11:52 a.m. on October 15.

They are believed to be in the custody of Mikaela Harrell last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV bearing the GA tag of #TGS7835.

As of Monday, October 16, at approximately 11:30 a.m., both children have been located in the area of south Georgia and are safe. The investigation is ongoing, and charges could be forthcoming for those involved in the abduction.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Sgt. L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384 or lzieverink@columbusga.org. Information will be kept confidential.

