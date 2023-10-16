What’s Brewing - 1890s photograph showcase of Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

Beginning Tuesday, community members will have the opportunity to travel back in time to Leon County in the 1890s through photographs from the eras.

“Three historic photographers from the North left behind images that dramatically illustrate the established and inflexible social system of Tallahassee and Leon County,” per Goodwood Museum & Gardens.

A showcase is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Goodwood Museum and Gardens, located at 1600 Miccosukee Road.

The showcase will display “dramatic context, with importance nuance, about daily life in the years before and after the turn of the 20th century,” per the museum.

Entry is free but those interested in attending are welcomed to make pre-donations when they RSVP.

To RSVP or to learn more, click here.

