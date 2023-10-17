Tell Me Something Good
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One lucky Georgian is waking up a millionaire.

A ticket matching five numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Georgia. Two other lucky players in the state won $50,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball number, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

The winning numbers for Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, are 2, 27, 31, 44, 64 and the Powerball is 18.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

