Bainbridge Public Safety requests GBI assistance in death investigation

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with a death investigation Tuesday morning.

A deceased male was discovered in a vacant lot in the 800 block of Monroe Street in Bainbridge, Georgia, according to a Tuesday GBI press release. The male was discovered by a passing citizen, per the GBI.

At this time, the identity of the male will not be released pending further notification of family, according to the release.

Evidence was collected from the scene, the GBI says, and will undergo further testing and analysis. An autopsy will also be performed this week to assist with the investigation, according to GBI.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information are advised to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Bainbridge Public Safety. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-TIPS (8477), download the See Something, Send Something mobile app or click here.

