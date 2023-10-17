Bright and cool for your Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another chilly start in the 40s and 50s across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Temps will slowly climb into the 60s this afternoon and not be as breezy as yesterday.

We are staying slightly below average on Wednesday and Thursday with highs a little warmer in the 70s, Still keeping the sunshine around. Lows near 50.

Friday is the next chance of rain. Since moisture will be limited throughout the atmosphere, rain chances look to be around 30%, otherwise mostly cloudy.

The weekend looking great, with temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 50s with plenty of sun.

