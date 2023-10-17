‘A crisis level’: More than 135 people hit by cars in Tallahassee so far this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Data obtained by WCTV Monday reveals the full scope of a tragic trend.

Tallahassee Police report they’ve responded to 105 crashes involving pedestrians so far this year. Nine were deadly.

Combining TPD’s numbers with data from LCSO, Tallahassee has had a total of 135 crashes this year involving pedestrians. Some of these crashes involved multiple pedestrians. That means on average, one person is hit by a car about every three days in Tallahassee.

Many of these crashes are clustered on Tallahassee’s busiest streets, including West Pensacola Street, North Monroe Street and West Tennessee Street, particularly near Campus Circle.

Of the crashes reported by TPD, less than 15% resulted in a citation or arrest. A TPD spokesperson told WCTV this is because most crashes are hit-and-runs in which the person is not injured and decides not to pursue the case.

WCTV spoke with City Commissioner Jack Porter Monday about crashes involving pedestrians. Porter said Tallahassee has made progress by adding bike lanes and building safer streets. Still, she believes more needs to be done.

“I think that kind of number is like, kind of a crisis level and should be coming to the commissioners themselves for us to take action on,” Porter said. “We talk a lot about public safety, as we should — the gun violence and other violence we see in our city — but this is no less important to our public safety, and it should be treated with the same regard.”

TPD has put on several campaigns to promote pedestrian and bike safety. The most recent ran from January to May of this year. It involved handing out fliers to drivers and pedestrians and increasing patrols in certain areas. Seven of the 105 crashes involving pedestrians that TPD responded to this year were within those patrol area boundaries.

