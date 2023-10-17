Drivers see relief in prices at the gas pump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to AAA, gas prices are the lowest they have been in three months.

The average in Florida fell from $3.69 per gallon to $3.33 per gallon over the past four weeks. AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said the average gas price in Tallahassee is more expensive than the state average, but is still trending downward at $3.45 per gallon.

Jenkins said the downward trends are common for this time of year, when the summer travel season is over. During this time, drivers tend not to fill up their tanks as frequently, causing the demand to decline which has a direct impact on the gas prices. Jenkins also said the decline of oil prices are also contributing to the fall of gas prices.

He said the market can be unpredictable, and there’s not telling how long the gas prices will continue to drop.

“Considering all the geopolitical tensions that are going on overseas, that can have an impact on oil prices. If oil prices do rise to a significant level, than that could drag gas prices higher as a result. Right now we haven’t really seen that, so it’s really more of a wait and see at this point,” Jenkins said.

One Tallahassee driver, Tammie Moore, said she was glad to see some relief at the pump.

“It was nice to see that I wasn’t spending over $100 to fill my tank, and I use premium, so it’s nice to have that price come down so I can still use good gas and still not break the bank,” Moore said.

According to AAA, some ways to save on gasoline include:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel efficiency by 1-2%.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

