Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday. Here are other important dates to keep in mind before heading to the polls.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia. School boards and several legislative seats are up for grabs this year.

There are a number of important dates to keep before you head to the polls.

What dates do I need to keep in mind for this election?

Oct. 16: First day to start mailing in absentee ballots for November general and special election

Oct. 16: Early voting begins for November general election

Oct. 17: First day of public exhibition of sample ballot for November general election

Oct. 21: Mandatory Saturday voting for November general election

Oct. 22: Optional Sunday voting for November general election

Oct. 27: Deadline to submit an absentee ballot application for November general election

Oct. 28: Mandatory Saturday voting for November general election

Oct. 29: Optional Sunday voting for November general election

Nov. 7: Election Day for November general election

Dec. 5: Election day for runoff election (if needed)

Need to check your voter registration status? Click here. Need to know how to vote in Georgia? Click here.

