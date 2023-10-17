Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday. Here are other important dates to keep in mind before heading to the polls.

Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia.
Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia. School boards and several legislative seats are up for grabs this year.

There are a number of important dates to keep before you head to the polls.

What dates do I need to keep in mind for this election?

  • Oct. 16: First day to start mailing in absentee ballots for November general and special election
  • Oct. 16: Early voting begins for November general election
  • Oct. 17: First day of public exhibition of sample ballot for November general election
  • Oct. 21: Mandatory Saturday voting for November general election
  • Oct. 22: Optional Sunday voting for November general election
  • Oct. 27: Deadline to submit an absentee ballot application for November general election
  • Oct. 28: Mandatory Saturday voting for November general election
  • Oct. 29: Optional Sunday voting for November general election
  • Nov. 7: Election Day for November general election
  • Dec. 5: Election day for runoff election (if needed)

Need to check your voter registration status? Click here. Need to know how to vote in Georgia? Click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Search continues overnight after state inmate escapes work site in Apalachicola
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that led them to canvas a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in Jackson County, believed to be men missing for two years
Kaila Spires was arrested in Tift County and charged with two counts of kidnapping on Monday....
Mother of 2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, arrested
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

The Usual Suspects - August 13, 2023
The Usual Suspects - October 15, 2023
FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday,...
Florida explains why thousands of people were dropped from Medicaid
The Usual Suspects - October 8, 2023
The Usual Suspects: October 8, 2023
The Usual Suspects - August 13, 2023
The Usual Suspects: October 1, 2023
Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation to illuminate the...
DeSantis calls for sanctions against Iran