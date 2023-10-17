Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: ‘We now have a warrant for Rutherford’s escape’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A warrant has been issued for a state inmate who escaped his work site Monday afternoon in Apalachicola and is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Coordinator Sophia Harrell.

Robert Rutherford, who was last seen just before 2 p.m. Monday, is still at large and possibly in Apalachicola, per Harrell. FCSO said Rutherford walked off his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole.

At 3 p.m. Monday, Sheriff A.J. Tony Smith said in a video on Facebook that Rutherford was seen at the Chestnut Street Cemetery and appeared to be heading north.

The map below depicts where Rutherford was reportedly last seen:

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Harrell told WCTV that the sheriff’s office believes Rutherford broke into a shed and stole a machete. He was then considered “armed and dangerous.”

Rutherford was last seen wearing his state inmate-issued blue pants and t-shirt, however, as of Tuesday morning, Harrell says he may now be wearing different clothing at this point.

Resources from helicopters to search K9′s on the ground are being utilized to search for the inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leon County law enforcement along with FCSO, Apalachicola Police Department, and Department of Corrections worked through the night to attempt to locate Rutherford, according to Harrell, and are still working to locate him.

Citizens have also been advised to look in their home security camera footage, as well as to lock their doors and vehicles while authorities search.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone that may see Rutherford, to call 911 immediately.

