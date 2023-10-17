Game of the Week Preview: Rickards hosts Florida High for their first matchup since 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rickards is set to host Florida High at Gene Cox Stadium Friday night in WCTV’s Game of the Week.

The last time the Raiders and the Seminoles met was back in 2020 when Florida High won 20-7. In the last 11 years, the two teams have only met four times.

Rickards has not beaten Florida High since 2012 when they won 46-26.

The Seminoles are coming into the contest 5-2 on the year and looking to play their second game in a row in the capital city. Florida High was on the road for five consecutive weeks and only lost one game during that stretch.

They most recently are coming off of a 35-7 win over Godby. Hoping to stay in the win column, head coach Jarrod Hickman is thankful his team gets to play in another home environment.

“To be at home or get some home playoff games and have that opportunity, fighting for seeding all those things that matter every game matters, and that’s what I like about this,” Hickman said. “It’s not one or two games during the season that are huge. It’s every game that that’s really important. And so this is the next one for us. We’re going to treat it as such.”

Rickards comes into the game looking for a new spark. They are currently riding a three-game losing streak where they most recently lost to Lincoln 36-7.

The Raiders are trying to avoid frustrations and just focus on their goal this season with another big task ahead.

“We’re remaining consistent [and] positive, we believe in ourselves, our model this year is called grit,” Assistant coach Antonio Wimberly said. ”That is understanding to grind through all things. So we’re being persistent and consistent and just believing in ourselves.”

The Raiders and the Seminoles kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday. WCTV will have extensive highlights from the Game of the Week.

