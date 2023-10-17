Tell Me Something Good
Georgia lawmakers look to address school zone enforcement problems

Safe driving in school zones
Safe driving in school zones(Kajah Watkins)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new state law went into effect in Georgia July 1 allowing for security cameras to help enforce traffic violations in school zones.

State lawmakers report problems in their districts. They met on Tuesday to review ways they could intervene.

Representative J Collins (R - Villa Rica) presented House Bill 368. He called the bill a “cleanup bill.” He said it’s important to add more requirements for the departments collecting money on citations. He’d like to see proper signage and education, tickets given only when lights are flashing, and limiting citation times before and after school hours.

“Right now in some communities, you have these cameras that are issuing citations at 10 o’clock at night or 4 o’clock in the morning,” said Collins.

Representative Clint Crowe (R - Jackson) said there’s some confusion in his district about the new school speeding cameras.

“The biggest concern that people have is this going to be used to generate revenue,” said Crowe.

Former director of the Georgia Office of Highway Safety Bob Dallas performed a 5-day speed study around one school. He reports his cameras caught more than 300,000 traffic infractions. He testified before the committee that over time adding more signage and informing more people how the cameras work, reduced violations by 94%.

During the last legislative session, the bill got overwhelming bipartisan support in the House of Representatives before it was held up in the Senate. Representative Collins plans to reintroduce the bill in January.

