GHSA Super Regionals begin Monday across south Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several south Georgia softball teams kicked off Super Regional play on Thursday, and looked to inch closer to winning a state title. Each classification boasts eight four team Super Regionals, which are double elimination.

A DIVISION II SUPER REGIONALS

Wheeler County - 10, Miller County - 2

Portal - 0, Lanier County - 15

Wheeler - 1, Lanier County - 9

Miller County - , Portal -

*Lanier County will play Tuesday at 5:00 in the championship game

Clinch County - 7, Jenkins County - 4

*Clinch County faces Wilcox County Tuesday at 3:00 in the semifinals

Seminole County - 0, Hawkinsville - 8

Seminole County - 5, Turner County- 16

*Seminole County is eliminated

AAA SUPER REGIONALS

Thomasville - 0, Harlem - 10

Thomasville - 4, Savannah Charter - 12

*Thomasville is eliminated

AAAAAAA SUPER REGIONALS

Parkview - 4, Colquitt County - 2

Colquitt County - 12, McEachern - 0

*Colquitt County will play in the loser’s bracket final Tuesday at 2:00

Archer - 1, Lowndes - 4

Hillgrove - , Lowndes -

