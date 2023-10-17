Gradually warming up over the next few days, still cooler than average

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day number two of the workweek has turned out to be another nice afternoon after a chilly start to the day... I have heard a few complaints today. If you are not a fan of the chilly air, some warmer air is on the way.

This Evening: Temperatures near 70 with sunny to mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Tonight: Another night with mostly clear or clear skies with light winds. This will lead to another chilly night in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow and Thursday: We wake up to another chilly start, temperatures will really rebound nicely though. Expect highs in the mid-70s with sunny skies throughout the day on Wednesday and a little more cloud cover on Thursday, especially in the evening.

Friday: A cold front will be approaching the area. Temperatures start in the 50s and should warm up to near 80 with partly sunny skies becoming mostly cloudy. Showers will be possible as the front moves through, but not expecting widespread showers as of now. The front will also bring a light breeze to the area, especially for our coastal areas.

The Weekend: A nice weekend with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s with mostly sunny skies! Even warmer heading into next week with highs slightly above average.

Tropics: An area of disturbed weather is expected to develop in the next 7 days. Not expecting to see any impacts from this if it develops.

