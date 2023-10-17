Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Number of individuals’ remains located in Colorado funeral home up to almost 200

Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The number of individuals whose remains were located in a Penrose, Colorado, funeral home is up to at least 189, according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Investigators said all of the decedents were removed from the Return to Nature Funeral Home as of Oct. 13 and have been transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Officials previously said at least 115 individuals’ remains had been located, adding now the new figure could also increase as their investigation continues.

According to officials, the next step is confirming identities and notifying families. There is currently no timeline for completion of that process.

Families who have not already done so are asked to complete an online questionnaire to assist in the process of identifying decedents and notifying others who were impacted.

Investigators said anyone who may have been impacted can email the FBI. Officials will respond to all emails from family members.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Search continues overnight after state inmate escapes work site in Apalachicola
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that led them to canvas a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in Jackson County, believed to be men missing for two years
Kaila Spires was arrested in Tift County and charged with two counts of kidnapping on Monday....
Mother of 2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, arrested
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
Something Good - Delta Nu Zeta at FSU helps nonprofit animal rescue!
Something Good - Delta Nu Zeta at FSU helps nonprofit animal rescue!
Laurie Rudock lays flowers at a makeshift memorial after the recent death of a captive orca,...
Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita the orca died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses, necropsy finds