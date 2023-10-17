APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - Three years ago, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued a decision that cemented a sad truth.

The once mighty wild Apalachicola oyster has nearly vanished.

An emergency order from the FWC shut down Apalachicola Bay to wild oyster harvesting in August 2020. A few months later, they extended the ban until the end of 2025.

After reaching the halfway point, is the Forgotten Coast any closer to a reunion with its most treasured commodity?

This three-part special report looks at that question through the lenses of three men who grew up on the bay, along with experts, businessmen, and wholesalers- all keen to see an oyster comeback.

In part one, we meet the oysterman who joined the team digging into why the wild Apalachicola Oyster disappeared.

Shannon Hartsfield can’t help but talk about the good old days. They’re all he has left.

“We would work from daylight to dark,” he said. “We would be unloading in the dark. We caught mostly shucking oysters. We used to catch 70 to 80 bushels a day, me, my dad, and my brother.”

For the fourth-generation oysterman, the collapse of the wild oysters has been a tragedy unfolding in slow motion.

“Things just kept on depleting, depleting,” he said. “Kept on depleting.”

Oysters in the bay (wctv)

2013 marked the beginning of the end. The oyster harvest wasn’t what it used to be. Florida Gov. Rick Scott requested an economic injury declaration for Franklin County because of the failure of the oyster fishery.

River flow, water quality, hurricanes and overharvesting are all theories as to why oyster populations petered out.

Dr. Sandra Brooke is a research faculty member at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Lab and the principal investigator for the Apalachicola Bay Systems Initiative, a group tasked with finding a way to bring back the wild oyster.

“We have to give oysters time and we have to help them out,” Brooke said.

She oversees an oyster hatchery at the marine lab. The goal? To better understand the oysters themselves. And through the last few years of research, Brooke and others have targeted one main issue preventing an oyster resurgence.

“In my mind, it’s narrowing down to we need more habitat,” she said. “If I could wave a magic wand and say you can do one thing for the bay, it would be let’s get a lot of good, stable habitat down as soon as possible and see what the oysters can do with it.”

Oysters need a welcoming home, and Brooke says the bay has been anything but.

“There are no reefs left.”

Researchers have found limestone to be the best bet. The rock is durable enough to survive underwater, and the oysters seem to like it.

“The larger limestone is even more stable, and it provides nooks and crannies for other little animals and for oysters to hide from predators,” she said.

Hartsfield is on board with ramping up limestone. In fact, he’s worked with Brooke and FSU to help find a solution for years now. He supported the shutdown of the bay.

“I supported a bay closure, and that got a lot of uproar,” he said. “A lot of locals got upset about it.”

But he admits the comeback hasn’t gone as he had hoped.

“I thought in my mind, even without rebuilding the beds, they would come back on their own,” he said.

Brooke acknowledged the results have been mixed.

“There are some areas out there that are doing OK, not all of them by any stretch,” she said.

And when oystermen approach her asking for the bay to reopen, she preaches caution.

“If FWC opens too early, again there’s a risk that it will be very short-lived and we’ll have to start from the beginning again,” she said.

As months become years, a thought sneaks in for Hartsfield: “What if the five-year shutdown drags on?”

“If it gets another seven-eight years, who would be able to get back to oystering?” he asked. “You know, I’m 54 years old. If I have to go another seven, eight years, I don’t know if I’d go back.”

Still, he says he is excited about the Limerock potential. His heart and his hopes lie in the brackish waters he calls home.

“I grew up in this bay. I want this bay to come back. I want to go back to harvesting.”

The shutdown is set to expire at the end of 2025. It will be up to the FWC whether or not to extend the closure. FSU simply researches and provides data.

WCTV asked FWC if they were on target for a 2026 reopening, and a spokesperson didn’t directly answer the question. They are starting a major restoration project next year that they hope will jump-start efforts.

Meanwhile, FWC and FSU are not without critics in the community. In part two of this series, we meet an oysterman who opposes the harvesting ban.

