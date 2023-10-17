Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Parents attack umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

An umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of child pornography. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A youth umpire is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of children in the bathroom.

WFIE reports that 18-year-old Stephen Custer has been charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Deputies in Warrick County said they were called to an area baseball field because of reports that parents were fighting an umpire.

Authorities said the parents told them the brawl started because their children came running out of the bathroom screaming that Custer had taken photos of them.

After the incident, deputies said they seized Custer’s electronic devices where they found 22 files of child sexual abuse material and seven files of voyeurism.

According to deputies, the voyeurism files were videos from several bathrooms showing boys using the urinals and stalls.

Custer was arrested Oct. 9 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 13.

CORRECTION - The baseball organization is not affiliated with Little League, as originally stated in the story.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two children Wednesday...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Missing children found safe
Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
FDLE offering up to $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of escaped inmate in Apalachicola
Shannon Hartsfield and a view of the FSU Coastal Marine Lab.
The oysterman who joined the team digging into why the wild Apalachicola Oyster disappeared
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
State drops contentious voter fraud charges against Tallahassee woman
A school bus was towed Wednesday after its wheel got stuck in a hole in the road.
Road caves in under Leon County school bus wheel

Latest News

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.
20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say
San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear...
Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest
San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear...
Teddy bear explosive detonates in parking lot; police make arrest
A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Palestinians trapped in Gaza find nowhere is safe during Israel’s relentless bombing