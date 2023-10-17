Rattlers rested, learn lessons on bye week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Last week, fresh off a hard fought victory at Southern, FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons said the bye week is what you make of it.

And from the sound of it, the Rattlers made theirs a good one.

At 5-1 on the season Simmons was hoping his squad could heal up, correct some issues and handle things in the classroom as well as the practice field, but what Simmons could not have anticipated is sitting at home while chaos ensued in the SWAC.

It was a weekend of carnage in the league as Jackson State was upset at the hands of Alabama State, Alabama A&M went on the road and rolled Grambling and Prairie View A&M was shut out by Houston Christian in an out of conference matchup. It was a weekend of wild results that proved to be a powerful teaching moment for Simmons.

“There were a lot of teams this weekend that were more talented than the team that beat them,” said a Simmons more than happy to use the object lesson. “I hope that message resonates with this group because it’s football and anything can happen if you don’t prepare to win. All in all I thought it was a productive week... I think guys are ready to get back on the football field.”

The Orange and Green travel to Texas Southern this Saturday with kickoff set for 8 PM ET with the game set to stream on ESPN+.

