Rickards battles Belleview in four sets to open FHSAA playoffs

Rickards volleyball celebrates after beating Belleview in four sets to open FHSAA playoffs.
Rickards volleyball celebrates after beating Belleview in four sets to open FHSAA playoffs.(WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rickards gains their 21st consecutive win of the season after battling Belleview in round one of the FHSAA volleyball playoffs.

The Rattlers battled the Raiders through every set but after dropping the first set, Rickards prevailed to finish the game in four sets.

SetFinalWinner
125-22Belleview
226-24Rickards
325-22Rickards
427-25Rickards

Rickards advances to round two of the FHSAA playoffs and will take on Lincoln at Lincoln at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

