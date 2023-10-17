Rickards battles Belleview in four sets to open FHSAA playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rickards gains their 21st consecutive win of the season after battling Belleview in round one of the FHSAA volleyball playoffs.

The Rattlers battled the Raiders through every set but after dropping the first set, Rickards prevailed to finish the game in four sets.

Set Final Winner 1 25-22 Belleview 2 26-24 Rickards 3 25-22 Rickards 4 27-25 Rickards

Rickards advances to round two of the FHSAA playoffs and will take on Lincoln at Lincoln at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Raiders complete the comeback in set four and advance to the next round! @WCTVSports @Rhsathletics1 pic.twitter.com/VR5Jo2lyG5 — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 17, 2023

