Seminoles gearing up for Saturday night showdown vs Duke

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -There was a time, actually many a time that Duke wouldn’t move the needle on a home schedule.

This Saturday Florida State’s home contest against the Blue Devils will have America talking.

Fourth ranked FSU is 19-0 all-time against the 16th ranked Blue Devils and save for a few seasons under David Cutcliffe and Steve Spurrier, Saturday’s opponent from Durham is of course more known for basketball conquests at Cameron Indoor Stadium than Wallace Wade Stadium next door.

However Mike Elko’s team isn’t interested in a history lesson and instead wants to focus on the present. It’s a 2023 campaign that sees Duke 5-1, painfully close to 6-0 and right in the heart of the ACC Championship race with the ‘Noles.

Seminoles’ head man Mike Norvell knows this year’s iteration of Duke is far from your average homecoming opponent, knowing the Garnet and Gold need to bring their A-game this weekend.

“We’re playing a very good football team. Duke has had a great year up to this point. They’re one play away from being undefeated and you see the mindset of how they play and what they do. It’s impressive.,” said Norvell of Saturday’s opponent. “I have a lot of respect for Coach Elko, Coach [Kevin] Johns their offensive coordinator , we used to work together. It’s a well coached team with really good players.”

