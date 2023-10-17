Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Delta Nu Zeta at FSU helps nonprofit animal rescue!

Something Good - Delta Nu Zeta at FSU helps nonprofit animal rescue!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sorority sisters of Delta Nu Zeta at FSU helped out at the fast and “furriest” car show at Texas Roadhouse over the weekend.

They partnered with the nonprofit rescue The Good Karma Project, selling raffle tickets and introducing dogs to potential adopters!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Search continues overnight after state inmate escapes work site in Apalachicola
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that led them to canvas a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in Jackson County, believed to be men missing for two years
Kaila Spires was arrested in Tift County and charged with two counts of kidnapping on Monday....
Mother of 2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, arrested
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
State drops contentious voter fraud charges against Tallahassee woman
Shannon Hartsfield and a view of the FSU Coastal Marine Lab.
The oysterman who joined the team digging into why the wild Apalachicola Oyster disappeared
Part 1: The oysterman who joined the team digging into why the wild Apalachicola Oyster...
Part 1: The oysterman who joined the team digging into why the wild Apalachicola Oyster disappeared
Something Good - Delta Nu Zeta at FSU helps nonprofit animal rescue!
Something Good - Delta Nu Zeta at FSU helps nonprofit animal rescue!