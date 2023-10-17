Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Franklin County deputies build ramp for residents' home

Something Good - Franklin County deputies build ramp for residents' home
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies in Franklin County put down their gun belts and picked up their power tools over the weekend.

The agency’s command staff worked together to build a new ramp for a beloved local couple’s home. Sheriff AJ smith said the project is made possible through the FCSO Charity Fund. The deputies involved all volunteered their time to help those in their community.

