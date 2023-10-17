Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Gipsy Kings set to perform at Adderley Amphitheater

The opening night, featuring Nicolas Reyes, is scheduled for Oct. 20


By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

Grammy Award winning talent, known as the Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes, is set to come to Tallahassee Friday, Oct. 20.

Special guests the Maharajah Flamenco Trio will also be present.

The opening night performance will be held at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park in Tallahassee, beginning at 6 p.m.

General admission starts at $30.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheAddereleyTheater.com or email tickets@scottcarswellpresents.com.

