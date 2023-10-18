Tell Me Something Good
Advocates push Florida lawmakers to help enforce school safety laws

“There’s no finish line, there’s no end. The biggest thing for people to understand is it’s a work in progress and always will be,” the Pinellas County sheriff said
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida schools are safe but still have a ways to go to improve safety.

That’s the message the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission told state representatives Tuesday in Tallahassee.

The state passed several new laws since the 2018 shooting that killed 17 people to prevent and respond to similar shootings.

“There’s no finish line, there’s no end. The biggest thing for people to understand is it’s a work in progress and always will be,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri chairs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. He told the House Education Quality Subcommittee Tuesday most schools are complying, but some schools aren’t.

Gualtieri suggested the legislature help fix that.

“If you pass something, put some consequences in it for noncompliance, and you’ll get compliance because people don’t like consequences,” Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri said he’s noticed most schools that are not complying are charter schools. Private schools aren’t required to have the same protocols.

But Committee Chair Rep. Dana Trabulsy (R) Fort Pierce said with private schools growing under school vouchers, she will push for more transparency.

“I think parents have a right to know, almost a disclosure, about what you are purchasing when you’re purchasing an education,” Trabulsy said.

She said this is one of the most important issues before the legislature.

“Every single one of us has an obligation to send these kids home safe every single day,” Trabulsy said.

Gualtieri said he’s not pushing for more changes next year, focusing on implementing the changes already approved since 2018.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

