‘Armed and dangerous’ escaped inmate spotted Tuesday night, still on the run

Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - A state inmate who escaped his work site at the 10 Foot Hole Monday afternoon, was spotted Tuesday night but is still on the run. That’s according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith said in a video on Facebook around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, that Robert Rutherford was spotted Tuesday night and is wearing camo.

Rutherford was on a bicycle, according to Smith, but has now put the bicycle down.

Sheriff Smith also said that Rutherford broke into a vacant house Tuesday night, which is where the inmate stayed for the night, according to evidence shown at the home.

Keys with initials “JHF” were also found and left at the burglarized, vacant home. Smith encourages anyone that may know the owner of the keys to contact him or the sheriff’s office at 850-670-8500.

Smith advised local citizens to keep their homes and car doors locked.

“I’ve seen some folks say, you know, he’s harmless,” said Smith. “He’s not harmless. He’s an escapee. He’s desperate and needs to turn himself in before something bad happens to him because we’re on him, and we’re going to get him today.”

A warrant was issued for the 37-year-old escaped inmate Tuesday morning, who is considered “armed and dangerous” after reportedly breaking into a shed and stealing a machete, according to the sheriff’s office.

