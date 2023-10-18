Florida legislature renews stand with Israel during attacks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Forty-seven Americans trapped in Israel are now back in the U.S. Wednesday.

They arrived in Tampa Wednesday morning on the second flight chartered by Florida to get people home. Shortly after, dozens of state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are standing together to show support for Israel.

“Yesterday, today, and of all time, we stand with Israel. Am Yisrael chai,” Sen. Lauren Book, (D) Minority Leader, said.

Sen. Book is one of several state lawmakers who is Jewish. She said the Hamas attacks on Israel affect everyone.

“We mourn the losses we have suffered. We will not be silenced. The Jewish nation and Israeli people will not be defeated by terrorists with hate in their hearts,” Sen. Book said.

The Florida legislature addressing Israel during a news conference. @GovRonDeSantis also announced a second flight from Israel arrived in Florida today. pic.twitter.com/wRhP85v7wj — Cody Butler (@CodyButlerTV) October 18, 2023

“Jews not just in Israel, but here in Florida, do not feel safe today. We are a people who have been kicked out of every place we ever lived,” Rep. Randy Fine, (R) Brevard County, said.

For Fine, the Holocaust his grandmother survived never really ended.

“Turn on the news. And you will see in both this country and around the world the largest-scale demonstration of antisemitism in the history of the world,” Fine said.

Speaker Paul Renner said Florida is willing to do whatever it takes to help protect Israel.

“We support Gov. DeSantis’ legislative proposal announced last week to sanction Iran. The relationship between Florida and Israel has never been stronger,” Renner said.

“Make no mistake. We will survive this too because in times of tragedy and war, our unity is our strength,” Book said.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency last week so the state could send resources to Israel. That includes chartering flights to get Americans out of Israel and sending supplies to the country.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding college and university police chiefs to protect Jewish students from hate crimes.

Her memo cites incidents at Columbia and Drexel Universities.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.