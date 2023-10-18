Lanier, Lowndes softball punch ticket to Columbus, State Championships
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Ga. (WCTV) - Tuesday saw two of South Georgia’s best softball teams clinch berths to the eight team State Championships in Columbus by claiming victory in their four team super regionals.
A DIVISION II SUPER REGIONALS FINALS
Wheeler County - 0, Lanier County - 15 (3 innings)
AAAAAAA SUPER REGIONALS FINALS
Archer 1, Lowndes 4
