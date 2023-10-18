Tell Me Something Good
Lanier, Lowndes softball punch ticket to Columbus, State Championships

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 18, 2023
LAKELAND, Ga. (WCTV) - Tuesday saw two of South Georgia’s best softball teams clinch berths to the eight team State Championships in Columbus by claiming victory in their four team super regionals.

A DIVISION II SUPER REGIONALS FINALS

Wheeler County - 0, Lanier County - 15 (3 innings)

AAAAAAA SUPER REGIONALS FINALS

Archer 1, Lowndes 4

