Leon County Sheriff’s Office issues Missing and Endangered Alert for two kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two kids Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office is requesting assistance from the public in locating 3-year-old Harley Quinn Bohanen and 11-year-old Anglelic Lerissa Harvey.

The two kids were last seen around 3:30 a.m. at a Robin Road residence, according to the sheriff’s office, in the area of Ridge Road and Crawfordville Road.

LCSO is also asking everyone to remain away from the area as deputies use bloodhounds to track their scent.

Anyone with information should call 850-606-5800 immediately.

