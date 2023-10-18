Orionid Meteor Shower lights up our night sky this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As fall temperatures begin to drop, stargazing opportunities are on the rise.

The Orionid Meteor Shower stems from the well-known Halley’s Comet, which was last visible from Earth in 1986. Although the actual comet will not return until 2061, the Earth passes through the comet debris left behind from Halley every year. This happens between the months of September and November, leaving behind an impressive display of “shooting stars” that streak across our night sky.

So if the display can be attributed to Halley’s Comet, where does the name Orionid come from? According to NASA, meteor showers are named after a star or constellation that is close to where the meteors appear in the sky. In this case, we are referring to the Orion constellation.

Orionid Meteor Shower (WCTV)

WHEN TO LOOK: The peak viewing time to see the Orionids this year falls on October 21st. Head outside late Friday night through just before dawn Saturday morning. You can do the same for late Saturday night into early Sunday morning as well.

WHERE TO LOOK: NASA suggests that the best place to look will be just to the north of the constellation Orion’s bright star Betelgeuse. In our sky, that will be to the southeast. Try not to get too fixated on that spot, as these meteors are visible throughout the night sky.

One last piece of advice - Position yourself as far away as possible from light pollution. Further out in the country away from the city lights is the best. Cloud coverage should be minimal this weekend.

Happy stargazing!

