TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The unprecedented decision to shut down wild oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay sent shockwaves through the Forgotten Coast.

Suddenly, oystermen in Eastpoint, Apalachicola and elsewhere were hit with the difficult truth that the state would not allow them to continue a trade they had done dawn to dusk for decades.

While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission pointed to the data that showed the wild oyster had nearly vanished in the years before the ban, there were still locals who disagreed with the move from the start.

Today, we introduce you to the second oysterman featured in WCTV’s three-part special examining the oyster ban just past its halfway point. He is one of those critics.

Part 2: The oysterman who thinks harvesting at Apalachicola Bay should never have stopped

“I used to love working up here,” Wayne Williams said.

Williams walked out on a dock in Eastpoint. The bridge to Apalachicola was to his left. To his right, the convergence of rivers that had always made the bay a haven for oysters.

“There’s several rivers- East River, Sam’s Cut off, Little St. Marks, Big St. Marks,” he said.

Williams has lived in Eastpoint all his life.

“I’ve been on a boat fishing since I was born.”

Like so many there, he figured he’d spend all that life as a fisherman, playing the hand that Mother Nature dealt.

“We’ve had good years and bad years,” he said. “The resources are always fluctuating.”

By 2020, there was no hand to play. Work for oystermen had dried up. Word soon got out that Florida was going to do what a generation ago seemed unthinkable.

“I kind of found out last-minute,” Willaims said.

He sent a petition to the state, advocating for the bay to stay open, he said. But he was too late. The five-year ban went into effect.

“It is pretty sad to not be able to get out there and do that anymore,” he said.

A sign welcomes visitors to Apalachicola, referring to it as the "Oyster Capital of the World." (Sam Thomas/WCTV)

Williams said he believes poor water quality was the number one culprit, and in recent years, cleaner water means the oyster could make a comeback.

“When Hurricane Michael came along, it helped flush things out and things have been getting better ever since,” he said.

The lead researcher at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine lab, featured in part one of this series, mentioned water quality issues were among their concerns, but identified building more oyster habitat in the bay as a bigger priority.

FSU and the FWC have worked the past few years on small-scale experiments with laying different reef materials. They said there has been some progress, but more importantly, they preach caution.

Williams, though, has seen enough.

“Go ahead and start this large-scale restoration and get it on,” he said. “We’ve got the material, the location. They’re growing oysters abundantly out there right now.”

He isn’t the only one who built a career on the oysters, treasured across the country for their unique taste. David Barber owns Barber’s Seafood, one of the few oyster houses still operational in Eastpoint.

The retailer used to welcome as many as 60 to 70 oystermen each day, bringing in bags of local oysters. Now, Barber relies on oysters shipped in from Louisiana and other stops farther West.

“It hurts us a lot because there’s a lot of people that like Apalachicola Oysters and there’s some of them don’t like to use nothing else,” Barber said.

Yearning for better days, Barber wants those in charge to consider a trial run of sorts.

“A partial opening for like November, when the water is cold, and see how it goes,” he said. “If it doesn’t go good, we could close it back.”

That idea has not been mentioned by those in charge. Right now, there are no signs of local wild oysters returning to Barber’s warehouse before 2026.

For Williams, he’s hoping the wait isn’t nearly as long.

“We’re just trying to fight for our livelihoods,” he said. “I’m confident it’s going to come back as good as it ever was, it’s just going to take a little bit of help and a little bit of time.”

A boat with "oyster" written on the side is parked on land in downtown Apalachicola. (Sam Thomas/WCTV)

There’s no love lost between Williams and those in positions of authority in this matter, and that is no secret.

Willaims created a nonprofit, the Seafood Work and Waterman’s Association, designed to advocate for reopening. He said the meetings are well attended, but it is unclear how many members there are.

The Apalachicola Bay Systems Initiative is tasked with studying restoration efforts in the Bay, and the group has an advisory board that is crafting recommendations for how to safely reopen.

Williams has asked to serve on that board, but those requests have been denied.

WCTV was told that’s because of alleged negative comments Williams has directed towards some on the board.

Barber is on the board, but he didn’t indicate his hope for a quicker reopening had caught on with his fellow board members.

