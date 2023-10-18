Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Police arrest suspect after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.(KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a crash in Malibu killed four women, who are believed to be college students, and injured two others, officials said Wednesday.

The six pedestrians were struck at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pacific Coast Highway about 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Pepperdine University, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital but there was no word Wednesday on their conditions.

Pepperdine said on X, formerly Twitter, that based on information from the sheriff’s department there “is reason to believe” the four women killed were students from its Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

The male driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, said sheriff’s Sgt. Maria Navarro.

Investigators believe he was driving a dark colored BMW westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, sideswiped at least three parked vehicles, and crashed into a group of people walking in the area about 25 miles (40 km) west of downtown Los Angeles.

“As we await further details from the investigation, we pray for our entire community,” the university said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two children Wednesday...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Missing children found safe
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
State drops contentious voter fraud charges against Tallahassee woman
Shannon Hartsfield and a view of the FSU Coastal Marine Lab.
The oysterman who joined the team digging into why the wild Apalachicola Oyster disappeared
Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
‘Armed and dangerous’ escaped inmate spotted Tuesday night, still on the run
Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: ‘We now have a warrant for Rutherford’s escape’

Latest News

Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE...
US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month
Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE...
Defense Dept. video shows unexplained aerial phenomena, aka UFO
A couple from Kansas took their proposal to the sky.
Man has ‘Marry me?’ message cut into soybean field for aerial proposal
Biden to ask Congress for “unprecedented” Israel aid package
Biden to ask Congress for “unprecedented” Israel aid package