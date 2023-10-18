Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cairo’s Megan Meadows

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Cairo Syrupmaker softball team was a win away from making it to state last season, and falling just short is a feeling this group has held on to. As the Makers host super regionals this week, it’s one senior Megan Meadows is hoping takes this year’s team all the way to Columbus to play for a state title.

“It’s like what I’ve been thinking about since our last game, like man, next week,” said Meadows of making it to state. “That’s the week.”

The Syrupmakers are back to back Region 1-AAAA Champs, and being able to play for another title to cap off the year is something this team has worked for since falling just short of making the state tournament last season.

“Being one game away from turning the corner and going to the elite eight and doing some things, I think it left a bad taste in a lot of their mouths, but especially her,” said head coach Randy Adams. “You saw the work through the summer and through the season. She’s matured a lot, and that’s been huge for us.”

Her work shows in the numbers, as Meadows is batting almost .500 on the year, with nearly 40 RBI.

“As long as she can keep it in her zone, I think she can carry us as far as we want to go,” said Adams.

“I don’t try to think that this might be my last at bat, this might be my last game, because I feel like that just puts more nerves on me,” added Meadows. “I just try to stay simple.”

Meadows keeps that same simple approach in the classroom. She has a 3.9 GPA.

“We have what we call judgement day, and anything below a B, they run for it,” said Adams. “Tardies, stuff like that. She’s one I’ve never had to worry about.”

“My mom has always pushed me,” said Meadows. “She had a 4.0 all through her schools. I’ve always wanted to be like her.”

On top of her grades, and to the top is where Meadows looks to lead the Makers.

“One of the things my dad has always told me is you have to hate more to lose than to love to win, it’s drove everyone on the team. Me especially. We’re just going to stay humble, stay hungry, and keep pushing.”

Keep pushing. From Cairo to Columbus, and all the way to a state championship. Meadows said the goal is to play ball in college. She wants to study to become a math teacher, and of course, a softball coach.

