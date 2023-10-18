Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee to designate $1 million toward crime prevention

The money will go toward Crime Stoppers, restorative justice and intervening in the lives of at-risk youth
The city provides resources to address crime
(WCTV)
By Brianna Shaw
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson announced Tuesday that the capital city will designate $1 million toward crime prevention over the next five years.

Half of those funds will go to Crime Stoppers and a restorative justice program, the commissioner said. The other half a million dollars will be distributed among four community organizations that will partner with city and local law enforcement to address crime and violence in the city, according to Richardson.

According to a WCTV internal shooting tracker, there have been 88 shootings this year, and 19 of those have been fatal.

Richardson said the city wants to see crime and violence eliminated in the community in the long term. Reaching youth and intervening in the lives of young people can help prevent them from getting involved in crime and violence, he said.

“We want to catch them as early as possible and put them on the right track, working with their families, their neighborhood and this entire community to make sure they don’t get involved in crimes.”

According to Richardson, Capital City Youth Services, Pivotal Point Enterprises, Tallahassee Urban League and Scientiae are the four organizations that will be receiving $500,000 annually to implement programs to connect with minors and work to address crime in Tallahassee.

