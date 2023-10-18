Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Three children dead after house fire; police investigating homicide

By FOX 8 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Two toddlers and an 8-year-old are dead after a house fire in New Orleans, WVUE reports.

The New Orleans Police Department says that they have information that points to the fire being started by the father of the children. Investigators say that around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, the mother of the three children, who was not home at the time, called 911 saying that their father intended to burn the house down.

Authorities were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street shortly after midnight.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy when they arrived. The children were sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle the fire, they discovered a third child, a 3-year-old boy, dead from what appeared to be injuries sustained on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. A person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
State drops contentious voter fraud charges against Tallahassee woman
Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Search continues overnight after state inmate escapes work site in Apalachicola
Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: ‘We now have a warrant for Rutherford’s escape’
Shannon Hartsfield and a view of the FSU Coastal Marine Lab.
The oysterman who joined the team digging into why the wild Apalachicola Oyster disappeared
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
US announces sanctions against a group of 10 Hamas members and financial network over Israel attack
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Gaza’s doctors struggle to save hospital blast survivors as Middle East rage grows
FILE - Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically during the past...
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the US, helped by education, technology
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan will try again to become House speaker, but his detractors are considering options