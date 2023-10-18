Tell Me Something Good
Thursday looking a touch warmer than today, staying mostly sunny

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the latest forecast
The seasonably cool and sunny weather continues through Thursday
By Mike McCall
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Slightly warmer this afternoon compared to yesterday and temperatures will continue to slowly climb into your Friday.

Conditions will remain dry tomorrow, but a cold front will try to squeeze out a few showers by Friday. Not expecting widespread or all-day showers, just one or two along the front.

Saturday and Sunday look great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80s. On Saturday night the Orionid reaches its peak, something cool to check out.

The good weather looks to continue into next week and we may see temperatures rise slightly above average.

