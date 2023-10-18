What’s Brewing - Goodwood Museum’s Wonderful Wednesday showcase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

Goodwood Museum & Gardens is set to bring to forms of storytelling to Wonderful Wednesday on Oct.18.

H﻿avana-based musician and natural storyteller Anna Wescoat is set to bring a showcase of her authentic folk/country music style along with a hint of southern gospel and jazz influences.

Tallahassee-based Southern Shakespeare Company will also be performing an eerie Shakespearian classic.

General admission is $5.

MAAD Goat and A Taste Of Mexico food trucks will be in attendance to serve tacos, pizza, and more. Craft beer, wines and soft drinks will be available for purchase at Goodwood’s concession stand.

The showcase is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at Goodwood Museum & Gardens, located at 1600 Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.