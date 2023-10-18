Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Goodwood Museum’s Wonderful Wednesday showcase

Goodwood Museum & Gardens is set to bring to forms of storytelling to Wonderful Wednesday on Oct.18.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

Goodwood Museum & Gardens is set to bring to forms of storytelling to Wonderful Wednesday on Oct.18.

H﻿avana-based musician and natural storyteller Anna Wescoat is set to bring a showcase of her authentic folk/country music style along with a hint of southern gospel and jazz influences.

Tallahassee-based Southern Shakespeare Company will also be performing an eerie Shakespearian classic.

General admission is $5.

MAAD Goat and A Taste Of Mexico food trucks will be in attendance to serve tacos, pizza, and more. Craft beer, wines and soft drinks will be available for purchase at Goodwood’s concession stand.

The showcase is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at Goodwood Museum & Gardens, located at 1600 Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

