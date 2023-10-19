Tell Me Something Good
Apalachicola escaped inmate believed to be in East Point

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is advising East Point citizens to lock their doors and be vigilant
Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST POINT, Fla. (WCTV) - An inmate who escaped his work site at 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola Monday afternoon is now believed to be in East Point. That’s according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

In a video on Facebook around 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Sheriff A.J. Tony Smith stated that they have evidence that indicates the “armed and dangerous” inmate, Robert Rutherford, made it across the river into East Point.

Rutherford was possibly seen a few hours before Smith’s Facebook noon update, but the sheriff’s office did not receive an immediate call, according to Smith.

Around 12:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office shared an updated description of the inmate. Rutherford was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, khaki pants, grey and red beanie, and a white and black backpack, according to the sheriff’s office. He is wearing the backpack on his back and has no facial hair.

Deputies believe Rutherford is trying to make his way to Pasco County, where he’s from, per sheriff Smith.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is advising East Point citizens to lock their doors and be vigilant. “If you see anybody suspicious that you don’t know, please call 911,” said Smith.

A reward up to $5,000 is still being offered for anyone who may have information that leads to the arrest of the escaped inmate.

