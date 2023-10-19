Blueprint unveils new park on Tallahassee’s south side

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of Tallahassee’s Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new park on the south side of Tallahassee.

The park is more than 100 acres and includes a playground, picnic areas and butterfly garden.

It’s called the Debbie Lightsey Park, named after the former city commissioner. Lightsey spoke at Wednesday’s ceremony, saying she was honored to have the park bear her name, and that she was appreciate of everyone who made it possible.

“They have done an extraordinary job,” Lightsey said. “And I want to thank every one of them from the bottom of my heart. The place looks gorgeous. I think someone came with nail clippers and scissors and cut every blade of grass. It just looks magnificent.”

Leon Co. commissioner Carolyn Cummings said the park is part of a larger investment of about $400 million in the Southside Action Plan, which aims to promote growth on the south side.

“This park is not just beautiful,” Cummings said. “But it represents a significant addition to the outdoor amenities and facilities that are offered here in Leon County.”

Later this year, staff will be installing a new addition to the park -- about two miles of mountain biking trail.

