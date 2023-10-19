City of Thomasville inviting artists to showcase talent in 2024 Black History Month Parade, Celebration

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The city of Thomasville is providing artists an opportunity to contribute and showcase their talent for the annual Black History Month Parade & Celebration next year in February.

In alignment with the national theme for Black History Month, “African Americans and the Arts,” the city says artists are invited to participate in a project that seeks to showcase the beauty, diversity, history, and culture of African Americans through art.

Artists will craft and decorate event signs that are set to fill the streets of Downtown Thomasville through the month of February. Selected artists will be provided with circle signs to bring their artistic vision to life, according to the city, and each crafted sign will be affixed to light poles along Broad Street.

“This project is such an exciting addition to not only Black History Month but to our downtown,” said Brandy Avery, Main Street Manager. “We hope this artistic contribution will resonate with the community and help celebrate the rich tapestry of African American heritage.”

Each art piece will also be maintained by the city of Thomasville and displayed in future Black History Month celebrations, per the city.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 17.

For any artists that may be interested in applying and to learn more, visit Thomasvillega.com.

