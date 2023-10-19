Escaped Franklin County inmate, considered “Armed and Dangerous,” has been apprehended

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A days-long manhunt for an inmate who had escaped a work detail in Franklin County has come to an end.

“This is our man we’ve been looking for so everybody can rest easy in Franklin County,” said Sheriff A.J. Smith in a live video posted to the agency’s Facebook page around 6:50 Thursday night.

Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. (Florida Department of Corrections)

In the video, 37-year-old Robert Rutherford, identified through distinct facial tattoos, is standing outside with his arms pinned behind his back and flanked by two men. Sheriff Smith did not provide many details except to say no one was injured during Rutherford’s apprehension and that “people harboring him (Rutherford) will be going to jail.” The video also shows another heavily tattooed man in custody in the background.

It was unclear where the video was taken. A Thursday update by the sheriff’s office said Rutherford was believed be in Eastpoint. In the video, Sheriff Smith said he would provide further updates at a later time.

Rutherford had been considered “armed and dangerous,” according to FCSO. FCSO said Rutherford walked off his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole just before 2 p.m. Monday. The 10-foot Hole is just off the Big Bend Scenic Byway Coastal Trail and Battery Park in Apalachicola. The sheriff’s office had asked residents to lock their doors and vehicles while authorities searched.

Rutherford was wearing a solid blue two-piece inmate uniform when he escaped but then was spotted on a surveillance camera wearing camouflage. In the arrest video, Rutherford looks gaunt and is wearing a light blue t-shirt shirt that reads, “Bahamas.”

Rutherford was serving time in Franklin County in connection to several grand theft and burglary convictions from September 2011, according to the FDOC. Sheriff Smith said at least one of those charges was in connection to an armed burglary. Rutherford was being held at the Franklin Correctional Institution, according to corrections records.

Before his current sentence, he was previously incarcerated for about a year for trafficking stolen property, but he was released in 2008 for those charges

