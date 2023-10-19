Tell Me Something Good
FEMA disaster aid for Hurricane Idalia tops $10 million, South Ga. relief available

A total of $10.1 million in federal assistance has been approved for supporting the recovery of...
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration following the landfall of Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30.

More than $2.8 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Housing Assistance has been approved for eligible renters and homeowners in Berrien, Brooks, Lowndes and Glynn counties. The funding will help pay for hurricane-related damage, including home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing, according to a release by FEMA.

More than $471,800 has been approved for Other Needs Assistance, another FEMA program that helps cover the cost of storm-related personal property replacement, moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare and medical and dental expenses.

Additionally, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved 152 long-term, low-interest disaster home loans, nine business disaster loans and three economic injury loans (EIDL) for business working capital, totaling over $6.8 million.

The state of Georgia and FEMA perate Disaster Recover Centers (DRCs) which provide one-on-one assistance to survivors. Homeowners and renters can visit any DRC for assistance. Click here to find the closest DRC.

The last day to apply for FEMA assistance is Nov. 6, 2023. Apply for assistance by clicking here, calling (800) 621-3362 or using the FEMA mobile app.

