A few Friday showers possible with the arrival of a weak cold front

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight tonight with low temperatures in the mid-50s. There will be some areas of patchy fog in the early morning hours.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers possible. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

Things will dry back out on Saturday with the passage of a weak cold front overnight Friday. High temperatures over the next several days will reach the low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. Rain chances after Friday are slim to none through the middle of next week.

Tropical Storm Tammy is expected to impact the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean before turning to the north and east. No impacts from Tammy for the United States.

