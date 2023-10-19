Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

A few Friday showers possible with the arrival of a weak cold front

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Friday brings the only real, yet still low, chance for rain over the next several days.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight tonight with low temperatures in the mid-50s. There will be some areas of patchy fog in the early morning hours.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers possible. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

Things will dry back out on Saturday with the passage of a weak cold front overnight Friday. High temperatures over the next several days will reach the low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. Rain chances after Friday are slim to none through the middle of next week.

Tropical Storm Tammy is expected to impact the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean before turning to the north and east. No impacts from Tammy for the United States.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two children Wednesday...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Missing children found safe
Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
FDLE offering up to $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of escaped inmate in Apalachicola
A school bus was towed Wednesday after its wheel got stuck in a hole in the road.
Road caves in under Leon County school bus wheel
Shannon Hartsfield and a view of the FSU Coastal Marine Lab.
The oysterman who joined the team digging into why the wild Apalachicola Oyster disappeared
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
State drops contentious voter fraud charges against Tallahassee woman

Latest News

Friday brings the only real, yet still low, chance for rain over the next several days.
Mike's Forecast
Some clouds make a return to end the work week.
Dry today with only a few showers possible on Friday
Some clouds make a return to end the work week.
Rob's Forecast
The seasonably cool and sunny weather continues through Thursday
Thursday looking a touch warmer than today, staying mostly sunny