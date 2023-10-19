Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Valwood’s Mason Barfield

Valwood’s Mason Barfield is our Football Friday Night Play of the Week winner.
Valwood’s Mason Barfield is our Football Friday Night Play of the Week winner.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Can you believe this is week ten of the high school football season for teams in Georgia? Week nine proved to be a fun one for Play of the Week. Over 3500 votes were cast, and our winner took home 2800 of them. That’s what you call a no-doubter.

The winner? Valwood’s Mason Barfield. He went up top to make the touchdown grab, and securing that touchdown for the Valiants was even better, because it was the first of his career. To win Play of the Week for it? Even sweeter.

“It was a great experience. The o-line has done phenomenal, and gave Tate enough time to make the pass and we made it work,” he said “I just saw the ball in the air, and I just made the play. I thank you very much, this means a lot to me. So thank you!”

Barfield received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two children Wednesday...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Missing children found safe
Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
FDLE offering up to $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of escaped inmate in Apalachicola
A school bus was towed Wednesday after its wheel got stuck in a hole in the road.
Road caves in under Leon County school bus wheel
Shannon Hartsfield and a view of the FSU Coastal Marine Lab.
The oysterman who joined the team digging into why the wild Apalachicola Oyster disappeared
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
State drops contentious voter fraud charges against Tallahassee woman

Latest News

Valdosta State men’s basketball ready to get season started
VSU WR Tyler Ajiero faces off against a defender in a win against Point.
Valdosta State keeping football the main attraction during homecoming week
GHSA logo
GHSA softball playoffs roll on, volleyball playoffs begin in south Georgia
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cairo’s Megan Meadows
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cairo’s Megan Meadows