Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Valwood’s Mason Barfield

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Can you believe this is week ten of the high school football season for teams in Georgia? Week nine proved to be a fun one for Play of the Week. Over 3500 votes were cast, and our winner took home 2800 of them. That’s what you call a no-doubter.

The winner? Valwood’s Mason Barfield. He went up top to make the touchdown grab, and securing that touchdown for the Valiants was even better, because it was the first of his career. To win Play of the Week for it? Even sweeter.

“It was a great experience. The o-line has done phenomenal, and gave Tate enough time to make the pass and we made it work,” he said “I just saw the ball in the air, and I just made the play. I thank you very much, this means a lot to me. So thank you!”

Barfield received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

