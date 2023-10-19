Tell Me Something Good
GBI: Bainbridge death investigation ruled as homicide

19-year-old Camren Walker was found shot in an open lot off Monroe Street
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided more details Thursday regarding a death investigation in Bainbridge.

A deceased male, who was identified Thursday as 19-year-old Camren Walker, was found shot in a vacant lot in the 800 block of Monroe Street in Bainbridge early Tuesday morning.

Walker’s death is being treated as a homicide, according to the GBI, after an autopsy was conducted Wednesday.

Walker was a Bainbridge resident.

Anyone with information regarding this case are advised to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Bainbridge Public Safety.

