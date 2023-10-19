GHSA softball playoffs roll on, volleyball playoffs begin in south Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school playoffs continued Wednesday for high school softball teams in Georgia, while first round play began for high school volleyball teams.
GHSA SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS
A DIVISION I SUPER REGIONALS
Brooks County - 1, Temple - 13
Brooks County - 1, Jefferson County - 11
*Brooks County is eliminated
Pelham - 2, Crawford County - 10
Pelham - 1, Metter - 16
*Pelham is eliminated
AA SUPER REGIONALS
Berrien - 9, Thomson - 1
Appling County - 4, Berrien - 3
*Berrien plays Thursday at 3:00 in a must win game
AAAA SUPER REGIONALS
Bainbridge - 2, Trinity - 1
Bainbridge - 0, West Laurens - 3
*Bainbridge plays Thursday at 2:00 in a must win game
Troup County - 7, Cairo - 5
Islands - 0, Cairo - 8
*Cairo plays Thursday at 11:00 in a must win game
AAAAAA SUPER REGIONALS
St. Pius X - 13, Thomas County Central - 5
Thomas County Central - 20, Rockdale - 0
*Thomas County Central plays Thursday at 3:00 in a must win game
GHSA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS - FIRST ROUND
A
Lamar County - 3, Mitchell County - 0
*Mitchell County is eliminated
Greenville - 0, Brooks County - 3
*Brooks County advances to the second round. They’ll host Savannah on Saturday.
AAA
Thomasville - 0, Morgan County - 3
*Thomasville is eliminated
AAAAAAA
Parkview - 1, Lowndes - 3
*Lowndes advances to the second round. They’ll host Marietta on Saturday.
Colquitt County - 0, Brookwood - 3
*Colquitt County is eliminated
Valdosta - 0, Grayson - 3
*Valdosta is eliminated
