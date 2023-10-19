Tell Me Something Good
GHSA softball playoffs roll on, volleyball playoffs begin in south Georgia

GHSA logo
GHSA logo(Source: GHSA)
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school playoffs continued Wednesday for high school softball teams in Georgia, while first round play began for high school volleyball teams.

GHSA SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS

A DIVISION I SUPER REGIONALS

Brooks County - 1, Temple - 13

Brooks County - 1, Jefferson County - 11

*Brooks County is eliminated

Pelham - 2, Crawford County - 10

Pelham - 1, Metter - 16

*Pelham is eliminated

AA SUPER REGIONALS

Berrien - 9, Thomson - 1

Appling County - 4, Berrien - 3

*Berrien plays Thursday at 3:00 in a must win game

AAAA SUPER REGIONALS

Bainbridge - 2, Trinity - 1

Bainbridge - 0, West Laurens - 3

*Bainbridge plays Thursday at 2:00 in a must win game

Troup County - 7, Cairo - 5

Islands - 0, Cairo - 8

*Cairo plays Thursday at 11:00 in a must win game

AAAAAA SUPER REGIONALS

St. Pius X - 13, Thomas County Central - 5

Thomas County Central - 20, Rockdale - 0

*Thomas County Central plays Thursday at 3:00 in a must win game

GHSA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS - FIRST ROUND

A

Lamar County - 3, Mitchell County - 0

*Mitchell County is eliminated

Greenville - 0, Brooks County - 3

*Brooks County advances to the second round. They’ll host Savannah on Saturday.

AAA

Thomasville - 0, Morgan County - 3

*Thomasville is eliminated

AAAAAAA

Parkview - 1, Lowndes - 3

*Lowndes advances to the second round. They’ll host Marietta on Saturday.

Colquitt County - 0, Brookwood - 3

*Colquitt County is eliminated

Valdosta - 0, Grayson - 3

*Valdosta is eliminated

